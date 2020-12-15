Anna M. Kaufman

Loving wife and mother, Anna M. Kaufman, of Point Pleasant, at the age of 91, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

She is survived by her eldest son John Kaufman and wife Katherine, her seven grandchildren, Christian, John, Luke, Keith, Jesse, Joshua and Justin Kaufman, and her 12 great-grandchildren