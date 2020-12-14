Teamwork delivers toys for military families in central Jersey

BY JACQUELINE FLETCHER

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan PBA Local 284, the Central Jersey Navy League and the NFL Alumni Central Jersey Chapter hosted a toy drive on Saturday in support of U.S. Navy and Coast Guard families at The Salty Whale in Manasquan.

“It’s a real community-based thing,” Michael Attardi, president of the NFL Alumni Central Jersey Chapter, said of the event. The toy drive was one of four events the NFL Alumni and Manasquan PBA sponsored together this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All of our missions align with one another,” Manasquan PBA treasurer Ptl. Johne Ringo said. “We’ve been trying to come up with events for us to do together and give back to the community. We thought that between our partnerships and their partnerships we’d be able to collect a lot of money for the active military families.”

In addition to the gifts that were dropped off on Saturday at The Salty Whale, the group raised over $2,350 through a GoFundMe page and an online auction. Together, the donations provided enough gifts for more than 400 children of Navy and Coast Guard service members in Monmouth, Ocean and Middlesex counties.

Due to security and legal concerns, however, businesses and other organizations cannot directly donate to the military. That’s where the Navy League steps in.

“We become the conduit by which aid can get to the frontline sea service personnel,” Daniel Dermer, chief of staff of the Central Jersey Navy League, said.

In fact, the Navy League provided the organizers with a detailed wish list from the children. After collecting the toys, volunteers at Saturday’s event packaged bags specifically tailored to each child.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.