Shirley Morrell Loder, 86, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Westfield, died peacefully on Saturday, Dec.r 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Known as “Nanny” to so many, she was well loved for her gentle spirit, unwavering support to all and enjoyment of life.

Born in Trenton on May 14, 1934, Shirley grew up in