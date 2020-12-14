Santa to ride through Brielle by firetruck

BRIELLE — Santa will be making a special trip to Brielle this holiday season with help from the Brielle Fire Company to visit borough children before Christmas.

The fire company will escort Santa through the borough on Saturday, Dec. 19 beginning at 5 p.m.; the rain date is Sunday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.

This year the fire company will not hold registration at the firehouse on the day of the event, instead, those interested in having Santa stop by their home should sign up online at https://forms.gle/faF6fqrnTfkpJDxo6.

Reservations must be made by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 17. Participants will receive an email confirmation after submitting their registration.

“He [Santa] will not have any prescribed route, nor will he be able to stop at your house at any specific time, and he can only make one stop at your house,” the registration form states. “Unfortunately, Santa and his firefighter elves will not be entering any residence for pictures by the tree.

“We are also trying to implement a program where you will receive a text when Santa is nearing your house to visit.”

HOUSE DECORATING CONTEST

Brielle Recreation will also spread Christmas cheer with its holiday house decorating contest.

Winners will be picked for the following categories: best decorated house, fun Christmas spirit and classic Christmas.

Brielle residents who would like to participate in the contest must register their home on Community Pass by Dec. 18.

To access Community Pass, visit the borough website at www.briellenj.com, select “Parks & Recreation” under the departments tab and then choose “Register Your Family” on the left-hand side of the page.

