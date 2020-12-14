Robert A. Leete, Jr.

Robert A. Leete, Jr., 82, of Wall Township, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born in West Point, New York and raised in Andover, Massachusetts. He was a graduate of Andover High School, received his undergrad for Physical Education from Springfield College, Springfield