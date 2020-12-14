George A. Gorecke

George A. Gorecke, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Born in Summit on Sept. 6, 1938 to Charles Gorecke and Kathleen Stenger, his family moved to Neptune City in 1947. He spent his childhood summers happily bodysurfing and fishing at Avon-By-The-Sea beach, and attended Manasquan High School before joining the US NAVY SeaBees