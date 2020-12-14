Garret C. DeNoble

Garret J. [Cory] DeNoble, 89, of Bradley Beach, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune due to COVID-19.

Born in his family home to the late John C. and Marie [Vonk] DeNoble, he grew up in Midland Park and graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1949. Some of his