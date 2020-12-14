Frank E. Scott, III

Frank E. Scott, III, 84, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

He was born in Newark and was a lifelong resident of Wall. Frank was in the Manasquan High School graduating class of 1956. He worked in the grocery store industry for 65 years, first as a carriage