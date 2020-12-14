Doris May Roussell

Doris May Roussell, 95, of Wall Township, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 when her heart gave out.

She was born in Neptune on April 7, 1925 in the home of her parents George and Caroline Krum. Doris was a graduate of Asbury Park High School. She was preceded in death by her loving