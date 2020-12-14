Carl E. Agliozzo M.D.

By
Star News Group Staff
-
22 views

Carl E. Agliozzo M.D., 90, of Spring Lake, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Newark, Carl lived in Short Hills, summered in Spring Lake since 1979 and moved to Spring Lake full time 21 years ago. He was a parishioner of St. Catharine and St. Margaret Church