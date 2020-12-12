Second consultant-firm hired to aid in cell tower placement

BAY HEAD — Monday evening’s borough council meeting saw the governing body take up several measures regarding the placement of temporary and permanent cell towers in the municipality.

Ordinance 2020-14, “authorizing a lease of a portion of Bay Head Municipal Complex for the installation and operation of temporary wireless communications tower[s] and appurtenances” was to be up for a second reading Dec. 7. However, there was no motion on the ordinance from the council prior to public discussion.

“This will be brought up in another year. It cannot be reintroduced this year. It will have to be redone if it is to be reintroduced at all,” Mayor William Curtis said.

“Beyond that, these bids are no longer good. Under most circumstances … you could ask the bidder to hold the bid, but that is not the case with the cell tower bids, so this ordinance in this form cannot be brought back without resolution authorizing receipt of public bids and going out for public bids again,” Borough Attorney Jean Cipriani added.

The borough council also unanimously passed Resolution 2020-139, “rejecting all bids for lease of real property for the operation of temporary wireless communication antennas and related facilities at Bay Head Borough Municipal Complex.”

Under the resolution, bids submitted by New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC, Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile Northeast LLC have been rejected.

“It is the desire of the governing body to reject all bid submissions for the lease of public property to erect a temporary wireless communication antenna and abandon the project at the present time,” according to the resolution.

The governing body also passed Resolution 2020-165, “awarding a professional services contract to V-Comm Telecommunications engineering to provide consultative services for the purpose of assisting with the relocation of cellular installations” from the current New Jersey American Water Co. water tank located on Lake Avenue to a new municipal-owned property, for $10,750.

The contract was questioned by one member of the public attending the meeting virtually.

“It just seems like a lot of money you guys are paying consultants. Maybe it should wait until they [the task force] decide what to do before you decide to hire another consultant,” resident Michael Kelly said.

Mr. Kelly’s concerns were addressed by members of the council.

“Given the criticality of the permanent location of the cell tower and the nature of [their] ability to view this from an engineering standpoint, if that helps us to come to a consensus on this issue quickly, that seems like a good spend of money,” Councilman Russell Andrew Frizzell said of the contract.

