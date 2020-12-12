School board, council bid farewell to members

BAY HEAD — The local governing body and school board bid fond adieus to members of their respective dais’ at their final meetings of the year.

During the Bay Head Board of Education’s Nov. 23 meeting, members took a few minutes to thank president Benjamin Hinds for his service to Bay Head Elementary School for the last decade.

“I just wanted to say on behalf of the board, and I would say Bay Head School, that this is Mr. Hinds’ last board of ed meeting. I have had the honor of sitting by him for quite some time,” Vice President Sandra Antognoli said.

“He has been on this board for just a little under 13 years, we figured out, three years as a president, and that is a lot of time to dedicate and we just wanted to thank you for all your service and I am going to miss you, Ben. Thank you for everything.”

A resident of the borough for more than a decade, Mr. Hinds’ three children all went through Bay Head Elementary School. During his four terms on the board, Mr. Hinds has served as both president and vice president, and as a member of multiple committees including the personnel/negotiation committee, the budget/finance committee, the policy committee and the athletics committee.

He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Connecticut and a bachelor’s degree in marine biology from the University of Maryland and is currently self-employed.

“Always a voice of reason, Ben Hinds. When you think about where the school was 13 years ago … it has changed a lot, especially the enrollment, and I think you had a lot to do with that, Ben,” board member Shannon Curtis said.

Board members weren’t the only ones to recognize Mr. Hinds during the meeting.

“Thanks Ben, for everything. You have been great since I have been here with you guys and are a real bright guy. You care about the kids and being able to work with you, I feel very lucky, and I think the community should be very thankful for all you have done,” Superintendent Peter Morris said.

“Ben, thank you for your guidance. People probably don’t realize how much you delve into things,” added Business Administrator Patricia Christopher.

“I know you were a big help to me when we were doing the construction of the gym and there were some very technical issues that we had to work through. You were always a big help and I want to thank you for your support all these years.”

Mr. Hinds kept his own comments brief and modest.

“I will miss you guys. I think the success of the school has come from the administration and the teachers. We are really just here to push you guys along … so it is really nothing that I have done, it should be kudos to all of you guys,” he said.

On Monday, Dec. 7, the Bay Head Borough Council bid farewell to Councilman Russell Andrew Frizzell after one year serving on the dais.

“I would like to take this opportunity to recognize Andy Frizzell for his unselfish service during this entire year of 2020,” Mayor William Curtis said.

“Andy, we appreciate everything that you have done, we hope you stay involved in Bay Head and our local government. I know you will be very active on the [cell tower] task force going forward but really I would like to thank you on behalf of the council and the public for your unselfish service.”

