BRICK TOWNSHIP —Police and firefighters responded to a blaze in an apartment complex on Chambers Bridge Road Saturday afternoon, evacuating residents.

At 1:56 p.m. Brick Township Police Officers, Police Sgt. Mike Feeney and Ptl. Rich Zimmerer, responded to a call from a resident, who lived on the third floor of the George Conway Towers, located at 165 Chambers Bridge Road, who reported hearing a smoke alarm and smelling smoke. When the officers reached the burning apartment, according to a statement from the Brick Township Police Department, they had to force the door open but were forced back by the heavy smoke.

Breton Woods, Pioneer Hose, Laurelton and Herbertsville Fire Companies responded to fight the three-alarm fire while all police officers on shift responded to help evacuate residents. Brick Township Police EMS set up triage and treatment zones. Mutual aid from Point Pleasant Fire Department, Silverton Fire Department and Point Pleasant EMS responded to assist.

Firefighters who entered the apartment carried the 75-year-old female resident to safety before extinguishing the fire. The woman was taken to Ocean Medical Center for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the police department, but it was determined to have started in the kitchen.

Residents from the second and third floors of the five-story building were evacuated from the building, 59 in all. Residents at the scene said first responders came to apartments to notify residents that they needed to evacuate the building. Residents who lived on the other floors were advised to shelter in place.

After roughly two and a half hours, according to police, the majority of residents were allowed to re-enter the building.

