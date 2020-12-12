SPRING LAKE — A Spring Lake man was arrested and a cache of firearms and ammunition seized from his home, along with kilogram of fentanyl, state police said Friday.

Nicholas Gooskos, 41, who works for the U.S. Postal Service, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 3 while on his route in Neptune Township in connection to a drug trafficking investigation, police said.

Weapons removed from his home, following the arrest, included five rifles, one assault rifle and two shotguns, along with high-capacity magazines and ammunition.

According to a statement issued by New Jersey State Police, authorities were tipped to a possible case of fentanyl distribution involving two Jackson Township post office employees, Andrew Sulimenko, 56, of Barnegat, and William Woolley, 52, of Jackson.

“While conducting their investigation in Jackson Township, detectives observed Sulimenko pull his Subaru into the driveway of Woolley’s residence for an alleged narcotics transaction,” police said in a statement. “Detectives observed Woolley exit his residence, approach the car, and hand a bag to Sulimenko. Shortly after the exchange, detectives stopped Sulimenko who was found to be in possession of one kilogram of fentanyl, which was located in the bag that he had just received from Woolley. Sulimenko was arrested at the scene without incident.”

A search warrant executed on Mr. Woolley’s residence turned up 18 handguns, 28 rifles and shotguns, high-capacity magazines, and various firearm parts, police said. As the investigation continued, detectives identified Mr. Gooskos as another possible suspect.

As a result of the investigation, 54 weapons in all were seized, along with high-capacity magazines and 2 kilograms of fentanyl and heroin.

Mr. Gooskos was charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm during a CDS offense, possession of an assault rifle, and possession of high-capacity magazines.

Mr. Woolley was charged with distribution of fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm during a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) offense, possession of a ghost gun, possession of an assault rifle, possession of a machine gun, manufacturing an assault firearm, and possession of high-capacity magazines.

Mr. Sulimenko was charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

“By arresting these men and removing these highly lethal drugs and guns from our communities, we have made residents safer and more secure,” said Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.

“The State Police and Division of Criminal Justice will continue to collaborate with law enforcement at all levels to target these dangerous criminal elements.”

The investigation was conducted in conjunction with the Neptune City Police Department, Middletown Police Department, Hudson County Sheriff’s office, the New Jersey State Police Opioid Enforcement Task Force and the Barnegat Police Department.

