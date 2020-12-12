Bay Head ushers in Christmas season

BAY HEAD — Borough officials and organizations helped usher in the Yuletide season this weekend with a series of activities community members of all ages were able to enjoy.

The Bay Head Business Association [BHBA] presented its 39th annual Christmas Walk Friday, Dec. 4 with programming including local carolers, the lighting of the borough’s Christmas tree, shopping and a visit from the jolly man in red.

“There was a lot of Christmas cheer over the weekend. I think that our Christmas Walk was very well represented, considering the weather and considering the COVID restrictions,” Councilwoman Holly MacPherson said during the borough council’s Dec. 7 meeting. “I think that it was beautiful.”

Despite some inclement weather and festivities having to be trimmed down amid the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Christmas Walk offered community members and families a chance to not only get some holiday shopping done at areas businesses, but to enjoy musical entertainment including carolers from the Algonquin Theatre in Manasquan, a bell choir performance, as well as the annual “Nutcracker in the Sky” performance presented by the Bay Head School of Ballet and Violin.

“I thought it was wonderful because actually the rain let up quite a bit and the singers were able to stay outside … and people were joining in with the caroling,” said Mary Glass, president of the BHBA.

“Then the mayor, of course, lit the tree and Santa Claus arrived in the fire truck. To me, it was very, very well done. There were more people than I thought would be there but it was not overcrowded and it wasn’t packed and everybody had masks on. I thought everything went very well and turned out great.”

Mayor William Curtis echoed the sentiments during Monday’s meeting, stating, “the Christmas Walk was very good; better attended than I thought it would be.”

Ms. Glass told The Ocean Star that where other neighboring municipalities have canceled holiday festivities due to the pandemic, she was pleased Bay Head was able to keep its traditional walk alive this year.

“We always have it the first Friday of December, it is going to come no matter what, so is Dec. 25, so even though we are in a pandemic, you can’t just dismiss these things,” she said. “To me, it might not be as big as used to … but I think we took everybody’s health and situation in consideration. You can’t just cancel Christmas so that is how I felt about it and I thought everything went very, very well.”

Other festivities families had the chance to take part in this weekend was the inaugural Beary Merry Ornament Hunt presented by Bay Head Life. On Friday, 12 bear ornaments were hidden throughout town for families to find. By weekend’s end, all had been found, with winners successfully answering holiday trivia to secure their ornament.

