NJSIAA Plans full Spring sport schedule

ROBBINSVILLE – The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released its plan for spring sports.

The NJSIAA pushed back the start of the spring season to allow for the completion of most winter sports, but plans on having a full season with standard state tournaments for all sports.

The NJSIAA offered condensed schedules with limited or no state tournaments for fall and winter sports due to coronavirus.

The NJSIAA has been hoping to offer student athletes a complete spring schedule after the entire 2020 spring season was canceled due to coronavirus.

“Minimizing overlap and avoiding direct conflicts between sports has always been a top priority of the Sports Advisory Task Force,’’ said Dave Frazier, who is the chair of the NJSIAA sports advisory task force. “After the loss of the spring 2020 season, we want to ensure every student-athlete has the opportunity to participate in each sport they would have during a normal year.’’

Boys tennis will be allowed to start practice on March 26, as well as pitchers and catchers in baseball and softball, all other sports practices will begin on April 1 and competition will start on April 19.

The end of the spring season will be on June 20.

There will be a slight overlap with wrestling, girls volleyball and gymnastics which are winter season ‘3’ sports. The final winter season sports will end on April 24.

“Multi-sport athletes should be celebrated and not made to choose between two sports that they love,’’ said Colleen Maguire, COO of the NJSIAA. “As a result of indoor practices and competition being suspended per Executive Order No. 204, some overlap between seasons is unavoidable. But based on our latest plan, student-athletes will still have the opportunity to compete during all seasons.’’