New executive director takes reins at chamber

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce has announced changes to its leadership, recognizing new and familiar faces who will help lead the organization in its mission to promote local prosperity and serve as a catalyst for economic vitality in 2021.

Gloria DeFalco, who has served the chamber in numerous roles throughout the years, has been selected as the chamber’s new executive director, assuming the position from longtime executive director Eileen McCabe, who announced her departure from the chamber last month to pursue a new career opportunity. Ms. DeFalco began work in her new position on Dec. 1.

“I am honored to join the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce and to be taking on this new role within the chamber to continue the growth and success that we have experienced in the past 12 years. Eileen McCabe, our past executive director, who recently resigned to pursue a new career, has left big shoes to fill,” Ms. DeFalco said in a release on her new position.

“The chamber’s work is vital to the region’s business community and I look forward to working with the chamber’s board, volunteers, and staff to grow the organization and to promote the interest and ensure the livelihood of local businesses.”

Most recently, Ms. DeFalco served a successful four-year term as president of the chamber. Her family business, Northeast Sign and Lighting, has been a longtime member of the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce. As part of her new role, Ms. DeFalco will oversee volunteer staff and will also serve as a member of the New Jersey State Chamber of Alliance.

Megan Jedry, of Shore Business Solutions, will succeed Ms. DeFalco, serving as the 2021-2022 president of the chamber. Kelly McCloskey, of Complete Care of Laurelton, will serve as vice president; Jack McHugh, of Re/Max Bay Point Realtors, as treasurer; and Megan Frantz Trapanese, of Artis Senior Living, as secretary.

The chamber also announced the following business leaders to its board of directors: Maylon Torrisi, of Divi Tree Coffee; Brandon Arms, of Lenny’s Colonial Ranch Market; Maureen Ellingsen, of Grenville Hotel & Restaurant; Kristen Hart, of Panthers Let’s Eat; Michael Langsler, of Haven’s Sweet Shop; Michelle Coffey, of Edward Jones Financial; and Matthew Kindler, of Clarizio Music Studio.

