Local nonprofit First Tee – Jersey Shore lauded by governor

POINT PLEASANT — Gov. Phil Murphy has lauded the support a grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority has provided for a local nonprofit, First Tee – Jersey Shore.

“Our friends at the New Jersey Economic Development Authority … support small businesses needs. As we had noted before, the EDA has assisted more than 30,000 businesses and organizations through its suite of assistance programs and each and every one is a vital part of the economy,” the governor said during a recent briefing.

“First Tee – Jersey Shore, a Point Pleasant-based youth development and golf organization run by Tara Kelly … uses golf to provide characters and values building programs and while they provide programs and opportunities for all kids at the Jersey Shore.”

In an interview with The Ocean Star this week, Ms. Kelly, executive director, spoke about how the financial assistance has allowed First Tee – Jersey Shore, a nonprofit youth development organization, to continue its mission, “to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill positive core values through the game of golf with a focus on advancing diversity and providing opportunity and access for all children.”

“Typically, we serve about 800 kids a year in our programs and we obviously were not able to do that in the spring, because of the state restrictions in light of the pandemic, so we certainly had a hardship like other nonprofits did in the area,” she said.

“As an independent nonprofit we are dependent on donations to sustain us from year to year and without being able to do any fundraising and also not being able to do our programs it lead us to what we quickly realized could become a financial crisis so I started looking at ways that we might be able to keep afloat and keep our staff intact, which is me and one other full-time employee, because we obviously wanted to continue serving the kids of First Tee here at the shore and didn’t want the pandemic to make us close our doors.

“One of the programs that I came across was the New Jersey Economic Development Authority grants to small businesses and nonprofits so I just made a point of applying for that relief and luckily, thanks to Gov. Murphy and his team at the NJEDA, we were approved for a grant and received [it] in the phase one timeframe and then we received another one just recently and that money really helped us to be able to keep the lights on,” she said.

