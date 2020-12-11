TRENTON — New Jersey residents could be receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as early as next week, pending final approvals that are expected imminently from the Federal Food and Drug Administration, the state’s health commissioner said Friday.

“We are expecting Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, people [will] be vaccinated,” Commssioner Judith Persichilli.

On Thursday an advisory committee of the Federal Food and Drug Administration recommended the Pfizer vaccine for public use. Gov. Murphy has signaled that New Jersey is prepared for distribution once the final approval is given.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 17-4 in to advising the FDA to grant emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine.

Commissioner Persichilli said that six hospitals throughout the state will receive “pre-positioned doses” once emergency use authorization is granted. The state expects to receive an initial shipment of 76,000 doses of the vaccine, which requires two doses taken three weeks apart.

About 650,000 individuals will be in the first group of New Jerseyans to receive the virus. These will be people designated as the ‘1A’ group, which includes health care workers, including doctors, nurses, staff and contractors, and long-term care residents.

The goal of the state is to vaccinate 70 percent of the adult population within six months. A vaccination plan has been published by the state’s department of health.

Remarking on the impending approval of a COVID-10 vaccine, Gov. Murphy said that there is still a long road to achieve that 70 percent goal.

“We are at the beginning of the end as opposed not the end of the beginning,” the governor said Friday.

Also on Friday, state officials said that an additional 3,821 new cases of the coronavirus had been reported, bringing the total to 390,256. On Wednesday, the governor presented models showing that the state could hit a peak of 12,000 cases a day by mid-January should health guidance go ignored. The moderate expectation, according to those models, what that the state would instead see more than 9,000 new cases a day during that same period.

“We cannot just let this virus run rampant and have its way with us, we have to fight to protect every family, every resident, every community,” Gov. Murphy said. More than 3,500 hospitalizations were reported Friday, with 687 in intensive care and 421 ventilators in use. Another 55 deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 15,794. An estimated 1,868 deaths have been linked to COVID-19, according to health officials.

The vaccine candidate that Pfszier had submitted for federal approval was created in conjunction with the German firm BioNTech. Moderna has also applied for emergency use authorization for their vaccine candidate, also a two-dose regiment.

The Pfizer vaccine has already been approved for public use by regulators in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency issued guidance regarding persons with a history allergic reactions to vaccines, after two reports of anaphylaxis following immunization with the Pfizer vaccine.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.