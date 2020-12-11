Chris Pinnella and band to perform shows at Algonquin

MANASQUAN — Vocalist Chris Pinnella and his eight-piece band and guest performers are gearing up for holiday shows at the Algonquin Arts Theatre, as well as a virtual Christmas special.

A graduate of the Manasquan High School Class of 2003, Mr. Pinnella has performed Christmas concerts at the school for the past four years to raise money for the drama and chorus programs; however, this year’s event had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

“With that being cancelled for obvious reasons I still wanted to offer the town of Manasquan as well as surrounding towns something to raise their spirits and promote happiness,” he said.

Mr. Pinnella will take to the Algonquin stage on Wednesday, Dec. 23 for two shows at 3 and 7 p.m. The shows, which will be two hours long, will include a set list of holiday favorites and Christmas classics.

“We’ve played the theatre [inside] this past November and didn’t really know what to expect, but both shows were sold out and the audiences were happy and excited to be there,” Mr. Pinnella said. “Plus the Algonquin staff did a phenomenal job of ensuring everyone’s safety along with going overboard on cleaning protocol and procedures before, during, in between and after each show.”

All Algonquin patrons and staff will be required to wear masks at all times in the theater. A maximum of 125 tickets can be sold for each performance and seating will be spread across the entirety of the theater. To review the theater’s COVID-19 related policies, visit https://www.algonquinarts.org/.

Tickets are available for purchase online or by calling the box office at 732-528-9211. Online ticket sales are only available in blocks of two, with a maximum of four tickets per order; patrons looking to purchase a single ticket or seat a party of three should call the box office.

Ticket prices are as follows: $46, adult, premium; $43, senior, premium; $37, students 4 and older, premium; $38, adult, regular; $35, senior, regular; and $29, students 4 and older, regular.

Mr. Pinnella has also filmed a 90-minute Christmas special including many of the same songs for those interested in watching the show from the comfort of their own home.

He added that the virtual event is a great option for anyone who is not yet comfortable with attending in-person shows, and hopefully will connect family and friends who cannot physically be together.

The show will be available for streaming on Vimeo beginning Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets, which cost $25 per household, can be purchased through Mr. Pinnella’s website at www.chrispinnella.com. Those who purchase a ticket will have access to the show for a month after their initial purchase. The show is currently available for presale on Mr. Pinnella’s website.

