Michael Blandina to join school board, following recount

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The results of the township school board election are finally known, five weeks after Election Day on Nov. 3, after the certification of recount results by the county.

Candidate Michael Blandina has won the second of two seats on the November ballot, Mr. Blandina told The Ocean Star in a phone call Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Blandina ultimately defeated his chief opponent, incumbent Jessica Clayton, by 14 votes, according to Ocean County Board of Elections documents provided by the winning candidate. The election results initially certified by the county indicated Ms. Clayton had won over Mr. Blandina by a mere two votes, prompting Mr. Blandina to file for a recount.

The first board seat is claimed by Melissa “Missy” Parker, who received 13,543 votes in total, according to the recount. Ms. Parker maintained the lead throughout the election process, leaving Ms. Clayton or Mr. Blandina to claim the second.

