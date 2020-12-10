Mayor Engelstad honored as he exits ‘the arena’

BRADLEY BEACH — Mayor Gary Engelstad described the borough’s council chamber as “the arena,” an area where he would sometimes take criticism from both members of council and residents about one issue or another.

On Tuesday night, Mr. Engelstad left that arena for the last time as mayor as he presided over this final borough council meeting.

Quoting former president Theodore Roosevelt, he said “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming … ”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been my honor to be in the arena,” he said, before closing the arena to applause from members of the borough council during the meeting, which was held over ZOOM.

Council President John Weber presented the outgoing mayor with a plaque and proclamation thanking the mayor for his years of service, and also his wife, Stephanie Engelstad.

The proclamation honored Mr. Engelstad’s time as a councilman, mayor and member of multiple boards and commissions as well as time spent helping the borough recover from the financial crisis of 2008 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and “unwavering leadership” in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Weber also presented Mr. Engelstad with a gavel, and an old campaign poster that read “Engelstad for Mayor.”

“I think I speak for the entire council when we recognize you for the years and years of service that you put in, we all know it’s a ton of work,” Mr. Weber said.

Mr. Weber remarked that the mayor always knew the right thing to say at the right time.

“What are we going to do now?” Mr. Weber asked, commenting on how the mayor’s speeches at events, such as Memorial and Veterans Day ceremonies, captured the audience’s attention.

Councilman Al Gubitosi, who recalled being appointed by the mayor to help negotiate the ill-fated Lobsterfest, thanked the mayor for providing that first step into borough politics.

“I do owe you a lot for jump-starting my own little political career,” he said, adding that “he had been amazed to say the right thing at the right occasion. You have always impressed me with your poise and your thoughtfulness.”

Echoing his fellow council members, Tim Sexsmith thanked the mayor for “always listening to my voice when I had concerns about how things were being done or what was being proposed.

“You didn’t always do what I asked you to do, but you always listened to what I had to say,” he added, saying he never doubted the mayor’s intention to make Bradley Beach a better place.

Randy Bonnell said that he always believed Mr. Engelstad was “very genuine.”

“I don’t know if I have seen anyone work as hard as you,” he said.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Rona Parker applauded the mayor’s support of environmental issues on behalf of the Environmental Commission. When the borough’s Environmental Commission screened the film “Plastic Ocean,” she said the mayor had vowed to ban single-use plastic bags.

“You got it done, and it made Bradley Beach a leader in the New Jersey campaign to reduce plastic in the environment,” she said, adding that the mayor’s support of the marine forest, lakes and dunes is also a record to be proud of.

At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, the mayor had a list of people to thank.

“To the residents of Bradley Beach, thank you for putting your trust in me over these past 16 years. It’s been an incredible honor to represent you,” he said. During his speech, he also gave special recognition to borough employees who “made the town hum,” from borough administrators who he worked with, staff at borough hall and “especially” Chief of Police Leonard Guida and Department of Public Works Supervisor Biagio Cofone who “did your jobs so good, making me look good in the process.”

The outgoing mayor also paid a special tribute to the borough’s volunteers, those who staffed the borough’s fire company, first aid squad, the appointees that make up the borough’s various boards and commissions, as well as volunteers who worked at the local food bank and church groups.

He also mentioned elected council members who he had worked with since 2004, thanking them for “their passion.” In 2009, during the subprime mortgage crisis and preceding recession, members of the council cut their salaries by 10 percent as a show of solidarity.

“I would strongly urge the mayor and council to put that 10 percent back, because it is well deserved,” the mayor said, adding that he thinks the town is in “very good hands” with its elected officials.

In nearly two decades on the Bradley Beach borough council, Mr. Engelstad estimated that he spent nearly 800 evenings away from his kids. He recalled a time, coming from a borough council meeting, when his wife, Stephanie, asked how the meeting went, to which he replied “Wow, they beat me up this time,” and she responded by saying “There are 4,000 people out there that are loving their town. Relax.”

His proudest accomplishment in office was making the library handicapped accessible. Mr. Engelstad had previously worked in the George H.W. Bush administration in various positions, including as the director of administrative operations in the U.S. Department of Treasury. Handicapped accessibility was a special subject to Mr. Engelstad’s then-boss, who signed the Americans With Disabilities Act into law in 1990.

After the borough’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 1, Larry Fox will take his place in the arena. Mr. Engelstad had a message for him, saying that “Hopefully, I am turning over a well-oiled machine to you.”

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.