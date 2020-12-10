MANASQUAN — The Manasquan PBA Local 284 and NFL Alumni Central Jersey Chapter have teamed up to hold a holiday toy drive this weekend benefiting children of U.S. Navy and Coast Guard service members.

The toy drive will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 at The Salty Whale, 390 East Main Street. Members of the PBA and NFL Alumni will be on hand, as well as, a special guest who’s flying in all the way from the North Pole.

All toys, gift cards and monetary donations collected will benefit the Central Jersey Navy League of the United States’ Angel Program, which provides gifts to more than 400 children in Monmouth, Ocean and Middlesex counties during the holiday season.

The PBA and NFL Alumni have worked together in the past and have been “trying to come up with events to give back to the community, especially around the holidays with COVID-19 and everything going on,” said Ptl. Johne Ringo, who serves as the PBA treasurer.

For the event, Ptl. Ringo noted, parking will be blocked off in front of The Salty Whale so those making a donation can simply drive up and drop off gifts without leaving their cars; or they can stay for a while and enjoy food and drink specials.

“We’re also going to have Santa there so kids or adults can take pictures,” Ptl. Ringo said, adding that the event will include the necessary COVID-19 precautions.

Michael Attardi, president of the NFL Alumni Central Jersey Chapter, said he’s hoping Saturday’s event can also provide some normalcy for children during the holiday season.

“We’re going to save Christmas for these kids,” he said. “I want there to be a normalcy, as much as possible, and not take that away.”

