Longtime veterinarian at Brielle Animal Clinic to retire

BRIELLE — After 45 years of taking care of the local communities’ pets, Dr. Stanley North at Brielle Animal Clinic has decided to retire.

Dr. North, a graduate of High Point University, Clemson University and the University of Pennsylvania, started his career at the veterinary practice in 1974 following his graduation from UPenn.

“I always tease that I graduated on Friday and came to work on Monday,” Dr. North said. But, after 45 years he said it’s time to retire, relax and spend more time with family.

“Not that I’m tired, I still absolutely love it; I love coming to work and never had a day that I didn’t want to come to work. It’s quite a lucky thing on my part.

“I’ve been fortunate and I sit at my desk wondering if I’ve done the right thing, and I know I have because I do have to see my grandchildren and my children,” he said.

Dr. North became interested in pursuing a career in veterinary medicine in high school when his family dog, a miniature collie, got sick and needed care at Closter Veterinary Hospital. The owner and veterinarian at the practice, Dr. Harms, offered Dr. North a chance to visit the practice one weekend and see what veterinary medicine was all about.

“He basically paid me to come in and do scut work — clean cages and what not — that’s kind of where I got started,” Dr. North said. “By the time I was at Clemson I knew without a doubt this is what I wanted to do.”

Although Dr. North grew up about an hour-and-a-half north of Brielle in Demarest, he would frequently travel to the shore to go fishing.

“I used to get up at 3 o’clock in the morning and drive down to Brielle to Bogan’s Boat Basin and go deep-sea fishing, and I did that for a number of years. When I got into college, it became harder and harder to do that trip,” Dr. North said.

Years later, as Dr. North was preparing to graduate from Clemson University and attend UPenn, he saw an intriguing job advertisement for Brielle Animal Clinic.

“I interviewed [for jobs] in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Delaware and I just knew this is where I wanted to come,” he said. It was an added perk that his favorite fishing spot happened to be right around the corner.

Dr. North said he felt lucky to find a job that he loved right out of veterinary school and knew within the first month that he wanted to stay at Brielle Animal Clinic.

