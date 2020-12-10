Jersey Mike’s Subs partners with Wreaths Across America

BY JACQUELINE FLETCHER

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Jersey Mike’s Subs, a fast-casual sub-sandwich franchise that began in Point Pleasant and now has more than 2,500 locations, has partnered with Wreaths Across America [WAA] this season to help provide live balsam veterans’ wreaths for headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America has coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies every December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries in all 50 states, since 2007. Together, WAA and Jersey Mike’s hope to further WAA’s mission of “Remember, Honor, Teach.”

Mike Manzo, Chief Operating Officer of Jersey Mike’s and a former Marine, said, “We need to remember the fallen who signed up to fight for this country. We need to honor and we need to teach. We are looking at the headstone, but behind every headstone is a tragic and loving story.”

In line with their mission to support the military and their families, Jersey Mike’s pledged to match every $15 wreath sponsorship up to $300,000 from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14.

This is the tenth year Jersey Mike’s has supported WAA, donating more than $2.2 million since 2010. It all began when Jersey Mike’s founder Peter Cancro spoke with former WAA board member Edith Knowles who had eaten his subs since the 1970s. According to Mr. Manzo, Mr. Cancro fell in love with the organization’s story and wanted to raise enough money and awareness to cover every headstone at Arlington.

“With the support we’ve received from our franchisees and employees, we believe we’ve helped WAA gain so much awareness,” Mr. Manzo said. “One of the biggest moments was to watch Peter [Cancro] walk down and put a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. It is very important to any serviceman or woman to see the respect we give those who have fallen.”

Although the ceremonies that typically take place at WAA’s 2,525 participating locations nationwide will have limited in-person interaction this year given COVID-19 restrictions, the mission and spirit remain the same.

“That moment when you’re at Arlington, you’re overcome with emotion realizing what these individuals sacrificed for their country and for all of our freedoms. It’s really an empowering moment to go there,” said Caroline Cancro Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Jersey Mike’s.

For more information on how to donate, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/jerseymikes.

