BRIELLE — Brielle Boy Scout Troop 63 ran in the virtual St. Jude Memphis Marathon on Sunday, Dec. 6 to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

After weeks of training, the scouts ran a 5K around Brielle as family members cheered them on, and some even participated in the race with the boys.

As of Wednesday, the scouts have raised $290 of their $500 goal to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which will help ensure that “families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food,” according to the hospital’s website.

The Boy Scouts fundraising team includes Finnian Callahan, Connor Cole, Zach Curran, Connor Feeney, Charlie Kauffman, Cole Kauffman, William Valentine and Willem van der Net.

The scouts will continue raising money for St. Jude through Jan. 4. To donate, visit their team page at: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/Heroes/Heroes?pg=team&fr_id=121077&team_id=260957

Donations may also be sent to Tricia Callahan, 700 Old Bridge Road, Brielle, NJ 08730. Ms. Callahan will upload any donations to the team page.

