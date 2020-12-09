Ruth Elizabeth Burke

By
Star News Group Staff
-
63 views

Ruth Elizabeth Burke, 84 of Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune. 

Ruth was born in Watertown, New York to the late Edward H. and Ruth F. Katz Burke. She resided in Maplewood before moving to Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls 20 years ago.

She was