Community ‘comfortable and confident’ with school response to COVID-19

LAVALLETTE — The overwhelming majority of respondents are satisfied with Lavallette Elementary School’s practices and policies during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Superintendent Peter Morris said at the borough school district’s Tuesday meeting.

Superintendent Morris called the results of a recent two-question survey as “pretty interesting.”

The first question asked, “Has providing full in-person learning to your child been beneficial to your overall family dynamic during the pandemic?” according to the superintendent, who said 100 percent of respondents answered ‘yes.’

The elementary school had just concluded its 57th day of full-time in-person learning, Superintendent Morris said Tuesday evening.

