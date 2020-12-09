Brick to get free COVID-19 tests next week

BRICK TOWNSHIP — All township residents, including those without health insurance, are eligible to receive free COVID-19 testing next week, Mayor John G. Ducey announced at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Brick partnered with private testing company Ridgewood Diagnostic Laboratory following popular demand for free testing opportunities, according to the mayor.

“It’s something a lot of people have been calling me and emailing me about,” Mayor Ducey said. “They want to get free testing: ‘Where’s the free testing?’

“I always had to tell them, ‘We don’t have it available.’ We did make a request through the county, but they rejected us for that,” the mayor continued. “They said if we did, then every other town in the county would want to do it. So, we figured out another way to have this free testing available to our residents who want it.”

Ridgewood Diagnostic will accept health insurance but will not require any type of copay. For uninsured residents’ tests, the laboratory will bill for reimbursement through the federal CARES [Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security] Act.

“[It’s] money that’s available for things like this,” Mayor Ducey said.

Ridgewood Diagnostic’s self-contained mobile COVID-19 testing unit will operate in the parking lot of Brick Beach III on Route 35 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14; Wednesday, Dec. 16; and Thursday, Dec. 17. Appointments, although not required, can be made online. Appointment information is slated to appear on the township’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Ducey said.

