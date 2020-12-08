Steven Matthew Conover

Star News Group Staff
Steven Matthew Conover, 44, of Wall Township, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune.

Steven was born in Neptune on May 2, 1976 to Emily Conover and the late David Conover, Sr. He graduated from Wall High School in 1994. He attended Brookdale Community College and Rutgers University. Steven