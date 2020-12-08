Richard W. Van Ness

Star News Group Staff
Richard W. Van Ness, 71, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with his family by his side. 

He is predeceased by his loving parents, Edith and Richard Van Ness of Spring Lake Heights. He is survived by his beloved wife Christina, two