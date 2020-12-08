Charlotte G. Burke

By
Star News Group Staff
-
109 views

Charlotte G. Burke, 88, of Brielle, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, surrounded by her children and grandchildren, after a short, and unexpected illness.

She was born on Feb. 15, 1932 at the family home of her parents, Bernard and Charlotte Goldstein of Highland Park, NJ. She was the seventh of their nine children