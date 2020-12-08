Capriccio restaurant saga concludes

LAVALLETTE — The licence holder of the restaurant formerly known as Capriccio by the Sea has entered into a consent agreement with the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control [ABC], two years after it was charged with multiple liquor license violations.

Per the agreement, Sherman Hospitality LLC’s liquor license is suspended indefinitely effective immediately, borough Municipal Administrator Robert Brice said at Monday’s council meeting.

Sherman Hospitality must also sell the licence to a “bona fide third-party purchaser” who may then petition the ABC to lift the indefinite suspension. Upon the sale, Sherman Hospitality may pay $100,000 to the ABC “in compromise in lieu of revocation,” Mr. Brice said.

The Capriccio’s location at 2304 Route 35 straddles Lavallette and Toms River, but needs only hold a Lavallette liquor license. The dust-up began in 2017 after the installation of “a massive industrial sound system” and late-night entertainment stoked the ire of nearby residents, according to a 2019 article in The Ocean Star.

