Tom Jappe

Tom Jappe, 79, died on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 with his wife, Kathleen, at his side after a four-year battle with cancer.

Tom was born in Queens, New York to Frank and Matilda Jappe. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School and joined the New York City Police Department in 1963, retiring in 1980 with the