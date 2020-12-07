Alana Ellen Edelmann

By
Star News Group Staff
-
141 views

Alana Ellen Edelmann, of Spring Lake, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune.

Born in Englewood, she resided in West New York through her early years graduating from Memorial High School. Relocating to Spring Lake she was a communicant of St. Catharine and St. Margaret parish in