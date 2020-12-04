Manasquan postpones in-person beach parking pass sale

MANASQUAN — Manasquan Beach Department has postponed its upcoming in-person parking pass sales for the 2021 season, officials announced Thursday.

The sale, set for Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 a.m., fell victim to Gov. Phil Murphy’s most recent directive, Executive Order 204, which limits attendance of outdoor gatherings.

“The new directive limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 25 people. Our in-person parking pass sale would greatly exceed that number,” officials said in a press release.

Although the walk-up sale has been postponed, a limited number of parking passes will be available for purchase beginning Friday, Dec. 4 at 9 a.m., through Community Pass. Only one parking pass [$100 each] per registered user will be available for online purchase.

Passes will not be available until 9 a.m. — purchasers may need to refresh their computer screen if logged into Community Pass prior to the sale time, and they should have their vehicle information ready.

All other beach related sales will remain unchanged. A Community Pass account is required to purchase badges and parking passes online; a link is located on the borough website’s homepage at www.manasquan-nj.gov.

A new date for the in-person parking pass sale is forthcoming. For more information regarding the beach department’s December parking pass and beach badges sales, visit https://www.manasquan-nj.gov/beach-department.

