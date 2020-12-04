Immunization registry to expand as COVID vaccines await approval

TRENTON —Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday that he will sign an executive order revising the New Jersey Immunization Information System [NJIIS], which collects data on immunizations, from an opt-in to an opt-out program for residents receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

Two vaccine candidates expected to receive approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer and Moderna, require two doses taken roughly three weeks apart. The change to the state’s immunization registry will insure that residents who receive a vaccine can have confidence that the two-dose regimen “is properly tracked and managed.”

Individuals enrolled in the system may withdraw themselves from the NJIIS 30 days after the public health emergency concludes. The governor stressed that the executive order would not “force” residents to get the vaccine when it is made available.

“We’re doing this for a simple reason, to ensure that those who choose to receive a vaccine get the most effective vaccine in the most streamlined manner possible on the proper timetable and without logistical or bureaucratic hurdles,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during his Friday briefing.

The governor said he expects the state to receive the first shipment of 76,000 vaccine doses as soon as the FDA approves a vaccine. The first New Jersey residents to receive a vaccine will be those on the front lines of the pandemic, including health care workers and first responders.

The NJIIS was created in 1997 to consolidate vaccination data on children. The system currently holds more than 4 million demographic records of children whose parents had consented to take part in the system, with approximately 80,000 newborns enrolled every year. Those born before the creation of the NJIIS are permitted to opt into the program.

The state has hit a new record for COVID-19 cases, the governor reported Friday, with 5,673 new cases the day before. That number brought New Jersey’s total to 356,662 over the past nine months. There have been 48 new deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the state to 15,419. State health officials estimate that there have been an additional 1,836 probable deaths caused by the coronavirus.

