Grants awarded for senior services, pre-K recreation, police bulletproof vests

POINT PLEASANT — A slew of grants received by the borough will help provide further services to the area’s residents, as well as safety items for local law enforcement.

“The more grants we can get, we are saving our local taxpayers money, because we are getting things done,” Mayor Robert Sabosik said. “What we are trying to do is be fair and just to all of our residents, young and old, and trying to get as much money as we can so we can bring as many programs and items to each generation.”

During its meeting Nov. 23, the Point Pleasant Borough Council approved the insertion of a Senior Services Grant for 2021 into the municipal budget.

“The $17,918 grant for senior services through Ocean County is the lifeblood of our senior programming,” Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr. told The Ocean Star.

“Because of COVID-19, all of our senior programs were halted at our Senior Beehive. While we still continually made calls and checked in on our members, we do miss them. This money will go toward a host of new programming for 2021, including but not limited to, new iPads and classes so our seniors can either learn or enhance their technology skills.

“This will also help pay for programming in our Senior Beehive like ceramics, yoga, aerobics, holiday gatherings and other activities when they are able to meet back in person again and resume social interactions.

“As soon as it is safe to resume, Mayor Sabosik and the borough council are going to introduce a host of new programs to make up for lost time due to the pandemic. We are hoping to have a great 2021 with our senior community in Point Borough,” he said.

Point Pleasant Senior Beehive programs, held at The Church of St. Martha on Herbertsville Road, include a host of activities, including knitting and ceramics classes, games, card groups, Mahjong, art and other socialization programs. Prior to having been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, programs were held three days a week at the church.

“Even though we halted the Senior Beehive we continue checking in with all of our residents because we miss them getting together and having their socialization,” Mayor Sabosik told The Ocean Star. “I want to thank Ocean County for providing the senior services grant. It is really going to help us to bring new ideas and new programming in 2021.

“We look forward to 2021 because … we are going to make it bigger and better than ever.”

The council also approved the insertion of an $8,000 Child Care and Development Block Grant into the budget.

“This grant in the amount of $8,000 is through the New Jersey Department of Human Services, Division of Family Development,” Mr. Pannucci said. “It will go towards a number of items specifically for our preschool program at our recreation center.

“This money will help pay for PPE items like masks, sanitizer, thermometers and other items to help keep our pre-school classes safe and sanitized during this pandemic. It will also go towards additional classroom equipment like tables and chairs, iPads and supplies.”

