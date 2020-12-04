Bay Head receives $196K grant for road improvements

BAY HEAD — The Borough of Bay Head has received a New Jersey Department of Transportation Fiscal Year 2021 Municipal Aid Program grant in the amount of $196,200.

Gov. Phil Murphy recently announced $161.25 million in municipal aid grants, with 543 cities and towns across the state receiving funds to advance road, bridge, safety, and quality-of-life improvements, demonstrating the Department of Transportation’s commitment to communities, according to a release from the state.

The grant will be used to help offset the cost of the borough’s Lake Avenue and Maple Drive road improvement project. Lake Avenue and Maple Drive are used by residents and visitors for access to the beaches, shopping and dining.

“The Borough of Bay Head proposes the reconstruction for Lake Avenue, between Bridge Avenue to a location approximately 175 feet south of Forsyth Avenue. The Borough of Bay Head also proposes the reconstruction for Maple Drive, between West Lake Avenue and Holly Avenue,” a write-up on the project provided by Borough Administrator Chris Parlow details.

“The Borough Engineer’s office performed a field inspection of both streets to determine the Scope of Work associated with road improvements and a cost estimate therewith towards construction.”

According to the state release, the competitive grant program attracted 635 applications from 549 different municipalities, with a total of $342 million requested. Project applications were evaluated and rated on their merits by NJDOT staff and reviewed by an independent panel of New Jersey municipal engineers.

“In its present state, these sections of Lake Avenue and Maple Drive are in poor condition. The existing paved surfaces have deteriorated over the years, which, along with differential settlement from numerous utility repair trenches, has resulted in uneven driving surfaces and areas of ponding/icing conditions,” the write-up details.

“Composition of the existing roadways reveal visible evidence of pavement wear. Stresses have produced minor defects, cracks and surface breaks along the outer edges of the pavement. Repaving the road surfaces will serve to alleviate these poor drainage conditions.”

