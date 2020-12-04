Bay Head Life launches ornament hunt

BAY HEAD — The Yuletide season has officially commenced in the borough and Bay Head Life has organized a Beary Merry Ornament Hunt to get community members into the holiday spirit.

“One of my favorite aspects of the holidays is walking around town and admiring all of the local decor. Then I thought, what if we hid the ornaments in plain sight, but with a twist, of course?” Sarah Erbe, director of events, told The Ocean Star.

“Before I knew it, this family oriented, socially distanced, Beary Merry Ornament Hunt was born.”

Starting on Dec. 5 there will be 12 bear ornaments hidden around town, waiting to be found. When you spot one of the bears, scan the QR code to receive a holiday trivia question. If you answer correctly, the bear is yours to keep.

“We understand that everyone’s comfort level with which activities they participate in varies due to COVID-19. That is why our event is 100 percent outside, no two ornaments will be within six feet of each other and yes, we have a start date of when the ornaments will be hidden, but the hunt happens at your own pace and ends when all 12 bear ornaments are found,” Ms. Erbe said.

“I hope the 12 lucky families that find a Beary Merry Ornament hang it on their tree and each year to come think back to how much fun they had together on this hunt.”

All winners are encouraged to send a photo of them with their bear to Bay Head Life so they may share it on social media and their website. Limit one bear per family and no relocating or rehanging any of the bears, organizers remind community members,

“We encourage everyone to follow along on our Facebook and Instagram @BayHeadLife as well as our website BayHeadLife.com. We will be posting every time a bear ornament is found. Good luck,” Ms. Erbe said.

