Wall Primary School goes all-virtual for one week

WALL TOWNSHIP — The doors of Wall Primary School closed on Thursday, Dec. 3, with a pivot to all-virtual learning for students for one week, after too many of the staff members were forced to quarantine because of COVID-19.

“At this moment, in-person instruction is scheduled to resume on Thursday, December 10,” district Superintendent Tracy R. Handerhan said in a message posted on the district website.

“The move to an all-virtual schedule is a result of an increase in staff quarantines as per Orange/High Risk protocols,” she stated, adding that the number of staff members needing to quarantine hit a tipping point on Wednesday. She did not say whether any staff member or student had tested positive, or how many teachers were quarantining.

“These quarantines now preclude us from being able to provide in-person instruction. Any person deemed to have been in close contact has been contacted directly,” she stated.

Wall Primary School, at 2500 Bedford Corners Road, educates pre-kindergarten pupils from throughout the district. The school had been operating since September on its regular schedule, with pupils attending either morning or afternoon sessions, five days a week, with virus health protocols in place.

Last week, it was announced that Wall High School would close its doors and switch to all-virtual learning from Nov. 30 to Dec. 10, after a number of students tested positive for COVID-19 following weekend social gatherings. The high school had been operating on a hybrid model with two cohorts alternating between on-campus classes and remote learning.

The rest of the schools in the district are not affected by the closure of the two schools. Wall Intermediate School is operating on a hybrid model and the four elementary schools are open for in-class instruction five days a week, with early dismissal.

