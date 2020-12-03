Recreation department holds holiday house-decorating contest

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Recreation Department announced that it will be running its second annual town-wide holiday house-decorating contest, one of the few socially distant activities that the borough and department are able to do this year.

The Recreation Department has had to cancel its basketball program, a favorite for borough children, and the borough has also been forced to cancel the always well-attended tree-lighting ceremony and fire truck rides at the municipal building.

“The Recreation Department has had to cancel recreation basketball, which is always a great activity for the children of the community in the winter, and the fall cornhole league was canceled,” Recreation Director Erik Niciewski told The Coast Star. “The lone activity, the SLH holiday house decorating contest, is still on and will go on without a hitch.”

Last year’s inaugural contest included around 20 houses that were judged, Mr. Niciewski said. He said he decided to bring back the contest to evoke the holiday cheer he experienced growing up in Spring Lake Heights.

“It went well last year. We awarded 3 winners with a $50 gift card per category,” he said.

The homes will be judged at dusk on Monday, Dec. 21 by the Spring Lake Holiday House Committee, and gift cards will be given to the winners in three categories: Best Decorated House, Christmas Spirit and Winter Wonderland. Last year’s winners were the Sims family, the Preston family and the George family. With many residents spending more time at home, Mr. Niciewski said, there is more interest this year and that the department has already received entries.

“There has been a peak in interest this year. We are getting entries earlier than last year and hope to get more as we get closer to the judging date. We have about eight entries so far this year, but it is early. There’s not much different from this year; we hope there are more houses to judge this year, though.”

To enter their home, residents should email heightsholidayhouse@gmail.com. All homes must be entered by Dec. 20.

Despite having to cancel several events, Mr. Niciewski said, the Recreation Department is working hard on creating and continuing its programs in the new year.

“The Recreation Department is planning big things for the year 2021. We hope to include all age groups and get the community involved in as many activities as possible.”

