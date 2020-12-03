PTA’s Kitchen Book nets over $30k

SPRING LAKE — The H.W. Mountz Parent Teach Association [PTA] raised about $32,000 in funds through the sale of its Spring Lake Kitchen Tour book, according to school board member and PTA liaison Karen Matuch.

The book was an impromptu substitute for the PTA’s annual Kitchen Tour fundraiser, one of its biggest fundraisers of the year which was canceled due to COVID-19. This would have been the 20th annual kitchen tour, and so the PTA teamed up with local photographer Michael Scotto to create a book so residents could take that tour through the book in the safety of their own homes.

“A lot of work went into this as you can see, so we want to thank the PTA for their hard work,” Ms. Matuch said at last week’s board of education meeting. “The book netted about $32,000 which is great.”

The book was distributed on Nov. 14 to those who had ordered the book, and now only a select few copies remain which will be sold at a new bookstore downtown opening next year, according to PTA member Kiernan DeFeo.

“We have had people reach out asking for a copy after the fact so we will discuss with the publisher what type of numbers we would need for it to make sense, but there will be 12 at this bookstore in town,” she said.

The bound, softcover book is filled with beautiful images of never-before-seen kitchens in some of Spring Lake’s private homes, artfully captured by Mr. Scotto. The book will also include highlights from some of the favorite kitchens of past tours and offer special recipes from the area’s many favorite restaurants.

Ms. Matuch thanked Mr. Scotto for the hard work he put in on photographing the kitchens for the book.

“He donated his time and I really want to thank him. This is really going to help the school out,” she said.

Funds raised from the book will go to various events and activities that the PTA sponsors for the school’s students.

H.W. Mountz PTA is a 501[c][3] nonprofit organization that greatly appreciates the generous support of the community.

The next Spring Lake Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the H.W. Mountz gym, 411 Tuttle Ave.

