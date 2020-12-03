Kicking off Christmas at the Spring Lake Theatre

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Community House and Theatre hosted its Christmas Kickoff this past weekend with a performance from the theater’s Christmas performances on the theater’s doorsteps.

Friends and families of the students came out for the live performance on Madison Avenue, which featured the students in bright festive costumes where they “tapped, danced and rocked their way into the Christmas spirit.”

“The annual Christmas tree lighting in Spring Lake, with performances from the students from Spring Lake Theatre & Dance, the cast of Scrooge, and Santa riding through town on a firetruck, for many locals marks the beginning of the Christmas season,” the Theatre said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Even though restrictions on social gatherings meant the Christmas tree lighting had to be canceled this year, the students of Spring Lake Theatre & Dance assured that the Christmas season was kicked off properly at the Spring Lake Community House this year.”

The Community House had thought that it may have to cancel the production of Scrooge this year before pivoting towards a shorter, outdoor performance, similar to the one by the students on Sunday.

The Spring Lake Community House has faced financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as it has been unable to host any of its classes or performances for most of 2020. Visit www.springlaketheatre.com to see how you can support the Spring Lake Theatre Recovery Fund.

