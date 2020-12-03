John Fitzgerald remembered by council

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Mayor and Council mourned the loss of a former colleague and close friend John Fitzgerald, remembering both his important time spent on the council as well as the memories they’d shared together growing up in Spring Lake.

Mayor Jennifer Naughton recalled his two stints serving on council both in the 1980s and more recently in 2006. She said that his passing was “a real loss for Spring Lake.” She joined all members of the council in giving condolences to Mr. Fitzgerald’s family.

“I wanted to acknowledge the passing of John Fitzgerald,” Mayor Naughton said at Tuesday night’s virtual council meeting. “John was a longtime resident of Spring Lake, he served as a council member fairly recently and then back in the 80s. He was just one of those people that was extraordinarily well-liked. He had the smarts and the energy and the project management skills. He was the best committee member you could put to anything. Just a good friend of mine and a joy to be around, and I know I’m one of many people who are going to miss him.”

Councilman Joseph Erbe said he had known “Fitzy” and his family going back to his childhood when his family would rent a home close to his. Mr. Erbe credited him as the impetus behind the renovations of the South End Pavilion, which is currently under construction.

“I got to know the whole family and they were a joy to know,” he said. “He led the charge for refurbishing the South End Pavilion and just did an amazing job with that. He got input from nearly everyone in town to do that and he did it successfully. He’ll be missed as a councilman, as a historical member of Spring Lake and just as a great guy.”

Council President Brendan Judge said Mr. Fitzgerald was “part of the fabric of Spring Lake,” laughingly recalling his role as a drunkard in a past Spring Lake Community House production.

Councilman David Frost suggested that perhaps the borough lower the flag outside of the municipal building to half-mast in honor of his time served on council.

“He really loved Spring Lake,” Mr. Frost said, adding that it was Mr. Fitzgerald who convinced him initially to run for borough council.

Councilman Robert Drasheff recalled his generosity, saying “He was one of the kindest and most generous members of this community and we’re really going to miss him,” and calling his passing “a true loss” for the borough.

“He was such a positive person. He would always reach out and was always happy when the council was working together. He will be missed,” he said.

Councilwoman Syd Whalley said that as the newest member of council, she had only gotten to know Mr. Fitzgerald in the last few years “but he was always very kind and positive. I’m sorry that you’ve all lost such a good friend.”

