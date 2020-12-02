Pirate ships scuttled from Belmar beachfront

BELMAR — The rebar and concrete playground pirate ships at the borough’s beachfront were removed on Tuesday, due to the damage done to both vessels by exposure to eight years of salt air.

Mayor Mark Walsifer said the removal was essential because portions of the two play ships had become a hazard to the children who used them. He said the determination followed a review of the damage as well as a recommendation from the borough’s insurance company. A crane hoisted the ships onto a flatbed Tuesday morning and carted them away. At Tuesday night’s borough council meeting, the mayor said, “We had to remove them and we are looking at all different options before next summer on what we are going to replace them with.”

Mayor Walsifer said the borough would search for a replacement that could last longer on the beachfront.

The ships were a popular feature at playgrounds on the beach both during the summer and offseason. At this point, according to Borough Administrator Ed Kirschenbaum Sr., it is not known if the borough will replace the ships, which cost about $130,000 each.

“We are looking at all our options,” Mr. Kirschenbaum said. While the borough’s beach utility netted a million more dollars than the previous year from the sale of beach badges, much of the money will go toward restoring the surplus of the beach utility and replacing two bathrooms that cost $150,000 each, he added.

While it would be good to see pirate ships on the borough’s beachfront again, Councilman James McCracken said, the borough should spend funds wisely.

“I think that the ships are great. I see them in the morning and the kids are playing on them,” he said. “But we want to make sure that whatever we are spending that kind of money [on] has a better return than the ships that we had there.”

