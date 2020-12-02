Make the most of dining at home with Moonstruck takeout

When COVID-19 initially hit in March, Moonstruck shut its doors but after a few months closed, the establishment revamped its concept and opened back up for takeout only. Since the summer, Moonstruck To Go has been a success and will continue on the weekends throughout the winter season.

MOONSTRUCK AT HOME

All of the elegance that is Moonstruck Restaurant, 517 Lake Ave., Asbury Park will one day return to dining indoors, but until then guests can enjoy the delicious fare that the restaurant is known for from the comfort of their own home.

With the winter months upon us and for the safety of the guests and staff Moonstruck will continue to keep the dining rooms and bars closed, but in addition to enjoying Moonstruck at home guests can also choose to indulge in full services at one of the tables of their first floor porch weather permitting.

Friday and Saturday Moonstruck To-Go will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. with a select menu of soups, salads, pasta, grill and seafood as well as daily specials, homemade desserts and bottles of homemade sangria and featured cocktails. Guests can also enjoy Cellar-Closeout bottles of select wines for $15, $25 and $35.

MOONSTRUCK MENU

Moonstruck offers a main to-go menu as well as specials that are uploaded around noon each day they are offered. The menu starts with a few appetizers such as Eggplant Fries topped with a local honey drizzle and flaky sea salt. The Mezze Plate is served with hummus, vegetables, falafel, tahini, olives, feta cheese and pita crisps.

Enjoy a salad like the Apple Pecan Salad, which is made with artisan greens, sliced Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese and maple pomegranate vinaigrette. Pasta selections include Shrimp Linguine with sauteed shrimp in a mildly spicy tomato-white wine sauce.

The grill selections include filet mignon skewers, shrimp skewers, rack of lamb lollipops, salmon fillet and seared ahi tuna. All of the grill selections are served with garlic herb butter, wild rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Oven options feature pan roasted chicken, baked icelandic cod and a baked seafood combo. Served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables. The fish fry features fried cod fillet, fried shrimp, fried scallops and fried seafood combo. Served with coleslaw, french fries and tartar sauce.

End your meal with a sweet treat. Dessert options include key lime pie, chocolate mousse torte and black and white creme brulee as well as a daily special.

For the full menu, daily specials and more, visit moonstrucknj.com.