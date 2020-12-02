The excitement of the holiday season is upon us and while many will be staying home and celebrating the holidays differently this year, there is no reason to not celebrate with a festival cocktail or mocktail in. After scouring Pinterest for holiday cocktail recipes featuring various types of liquor or none at all, the below list was created to ensure a beverage for all. Make a small pitcher for your immediate family or just a cocktail or two as these drink recipes can be altered to your suiting. Cheers to the holiday season. It’s time to get festive.

WHITE CHRISTMAS MARGARITA WHITE CHRISTMAS MARGARITA

This easy white Christmas margarita pitcher recipe is said to taste like summer and look like Christmas in a cup. The margarita features notes of creamy coconut, lime juice, cranberries and more.

Ingredients

Coconut Milk: 18 oz can

Coconut Water: 6 oz.

Grand Marnier: 6 oz.

Silver Tequila: 9 oz.

Lime Juice: 1/2 cup

Agave Syrup: 3 tablespoons

Garnish: Fresh or frozen cranberries, lime slices and rosemary sprigs

Instructions

In a large pitcher add full fat coconut milk, coconut water, Grand Marnier, silver tequila, lime juice and agave syrup. Use a whisk to stir everything together until the coconut milk no longer separates. Serve over ice and garnish with fresh or frozen cranberries, lime slices and rosemary sprigs.

Recipe and images by joyfulhealthyeats.com.

MRS. CLAUS CRANBERRY WHISKEY COCKTAIL MRS. CLAUS CRANBERRY WHISKEY COCKTAIL

This easy Christmas cocktail is a blend of cranberry juice, whiskey, cinnamon sticks and more.

Ingredients

Cranberry Juice: 2 oz.

Cinnamon Sticks or 1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

Whiskey or Bourbon: 2 oz.

Rosemary Simple Syrup: 1-2 tablespoons

Instructions

Start by breaking the cinnamon stick in half or add in 1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon to the shaker. Fill the shaker with cranberry juice, whiskey, rosemary simple syrup and ice. Shake for 30 seconds. Pour into glass and serve with rosemary sprig and sugared cranberries. Tip: dip cranberries and rosemary sprigs into water and sprinkle with sugar. Let dry for a holiday sugared look. Tip: To make rosemary simple syrup bring one cup of water and one cup of sugar to a simmer. Remove from heat and add in three five inch rosemary sprigs. Steep for 20 minutes and strain mixture into a jar.

Recipe and image by thecollegehousewife.com.

GINGERBREAD WHITE RUSSIAN GINGERBREAD WHITE RUSSIAN

Jazz up a classic White Russian with traditional gingerbread spices to create one delicious cocktail that is perfect for the holidays.

Ingredients

Kahlua: 4 tablespoons

Milk or Half & Half: 3 tablespoons

Vanilla Vodka: 1 and 1/2 tablespoons

Ground Ginger: 1/4 teaspoon

Ground Cinnamon: 1/4 teaspoon

Ground Cloves: small pinch

Ground Nutmeg: small pinch

Instructions

Place vodka, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg into a cocktail glass and stir until combined. Add Kahlua and then milk, stir and add ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick or gingerbread cookie.

Recipe and image by thekitchenismyplayground.com

THE MISTLETOE KISS THE MISTLETOE KISS

Indulge in this holiday drink for the ages with vodka, lemon juice and a special simple syrup that ties the whole drink together.

Ingredients

Rosemary Simple Syrup: 1/2 cup water. 1/2 Cup granulated sugar. 1 sprig rosemary.

Small Batch of Cocktail Recipe:

Vodka: 6 oz.

Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice: 1 oz.

Rosemary Simple Syrup: 2 oz.

Club Soda

Fresh Cranberries: Handful. [frozen berries will also work]

Rosemary: 2 sprigs

Instructions

Pour vodka, lemon juice and simple syrup into a drink shaker filled with ice. Cover and shake well to blend. Divide drink mix between 2 rocks glasses filled with ice, straining the ice from the shaker as you pour. Fill the glasses 3/4 full. Top with club soda and a few cranberries for garnish. Add a sprig of rosemary to use as a stirrer.

Recipe and image by smells-like-home.com

THE GRINCH COCKTAIL THE GRINCH COCKTAIL

This easy holiday cocktail boasts fruity flavors like melon, lemon-lime and cherry. This cocktail is as flavorful as it is eye catching. The cherry on top is meant to represent the Grinch’s heart before it grew three sizes that day.

Ingredients

Midori Liqueur: 1 1/2 oz.

Clear Rum or Triple Sec: 1 oz.

Lemon Lime Soda: 5 oz.

Maraschino Cherry: 1

Instructions

Fill a lowball glass with ice. Add Midori liqueur and rum. Top with lemon lime soda and stir gently to combine. Top with a maraschino cherry.

Recipe and image by thetoastykitchen.com

RUDOLPH’S TIPSY SPRITZER

This cocktail or mocktail says Christmas with a Santa red juice that comes together with hints of cranberry, orange juice, ginger ale and the option for vodka. For a non alcoholic version just omit the vodka as all the other ingredients will still taste delicious without it.

Ingredients

Cranberry Juice: 2 oz.

Orange Juice: 2 oz.

Ginger Ale: 1.5 oz.

Vodka: 1.5 oz.

Maraschino Cherry Juice: Splash

Lemon Juice: Splash

Instructions

The above ingredient list is to make one drink. Mix all the ingredients together and serve over ice. Once again simply omit the vodka when mixing the ingredients for the non alcoholic Rudolph Spritzer.

Recipe and image by tidymom.net