BELMAR — The Belmar First Aid Squad’s new policy of charging residents for medical transportation started on Dec. 1 as the squad and borough officials remained deadlocked on the issue of increasing funding for first aid services.

Borough officials have said they are unwilling to increase the yearly stipend they give to the Belmar First Aid Squad, which in the past has been about $30,000 a year, until the squad, a private entity with a mix of volunteers and paid members, hands over its financial records.

Fran Hines, the director and a 40-year squad member, said on Tuesday that the squad has started billing Belmar residents for medical transportation. Until Tuesday, the first aid squad would receive funds from an individual’s insurance, but waive co-pays or out-of-pocket costs passed onto residents.

On Wednesday morning Mr. Hines, who had said that the first aid would need a stipend of around $70,000 in order to “reasonably approximate” the loss caused by waiving bills to residents, told The Coast Star that the squad is willing to “come to the table and figure this out.”

“We are willing to sit down and talk about it and hopefully [the borough] are willing to do that,” he said. Mr. Hines said that the squad will start putting financial records on its website that are “relevant” to the borough.

“I think the main thing is they think we are making money and we are not,” he added. The policy change is tied to the amount of funds the Borough of Belmar gives the squad as part of an annual stipend, with first aid squad members saying that the $33,000 they receive from the borough this year is not enough to offset the amount of waived fees accumulated by Belmar residents.

According to Mr. Hines, the squad needs $70,000 to balance its budget.

During a borough council meeting on Tuesday, members of the borough council and the mayor appeared in agreement, saying that while the first aid squad’s service is vital, the borough should not increase funding until the books are turned over.

Mayor Mark Walsifer said during the Dec. 1 meeting that the borough wants to help out the first aid squad that “provides a great service to our town,” but at the same time “the borough doesn’t have $70,000 floating around to write out a check without knowing what is going on.”

The mayor added that he instructed the borough attorney to send a letter to the first aid squad to restart talks with the squad.

His sentiments received support by the borough council.

Councilman Tom Carvelli said that the borough needs to look at the squad’s financial records.

“Before we give them any amount of support, I think we need to have insight into their financials,” he said.

Council President Thomas Brennan said that he believes the borough has a “fiduciary responsibility” to taxpayers and that the two parties should be able to “work something out.”

“I think it’ll work out; that is my gut feeling,” he said.

The squad responds to around 1,100 calls over the course of the year, many of which take place in the summer months.

Residents of Lake Como will continue to receive free medical services from the Belmar First Aid Squad. The borough, which accounts for roughly 150 calls for service a year, pays the squad around $30,000 a year.

The Belmar First Aid Squad was founded in 1927 and advertises itself as the nation’s first dedicated first aid squad service. In 2018, the squad switched from an all-volunteer squad to one with a mix of volunteers and paid professionals providing 24-hour service to residents of both Belmar and Lake Como. The squad also helps to fund the 30-member Belmar Water Rescue Team, which responds to around 20 calls a year.

Federal guidelines from the state Department of Health and Human Services [DHHS] to ambulance providers lays out guidelines to ensure that basic life-services supplies don’t run afoul of federal anti-kickback legislation. According to regulations from 2003, municipalities “may not require a contracting ambulance supplier to waive copayments on behalf of residents, but it may pay uncollected, out-of-pocket copayments on behalf of residents.” These payments must be a “reasonable approximate” of uncollected fees in a given year. In 2014, then Chief Counsel to the Inspector General Gregory E. Demske issued an opinion on emergency ambulances services, writing that DHHS’s concerns “about potentially abusive waivers of Medicare cost-sharing amounts under the anti-kickback statute is longstanding.”

When a municipality pays an annual stipend to an emergency ambulance service, the service must certify that the amount “reasonably approximates out-of-pocket amounts for residents” and that the non-billing of residents for cost-sharing does not break with federal anti-kickback legislation.

