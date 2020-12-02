COVID-19 breaks out among Brick hospital staff

BRICK TOWNSHIP — An outbreak of COVID-19 has occurred among hospital employees at the Ocean Medical Center on Jack Martin Boulevard, Hackensack Meridian Health and the Ocean County Department of Health confirmed with The Ocean Star.

Health department spokesperson Brian Lippai did not provide the number of employees testing positive, but confirmed an investigation is underway on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are seeing an increase in cases,” Mr. Lippai said.

Hackensack Meridian Health, the owner of Ocean Medical Center, has not publicly commented on the number of staff testing positive for the novel coronavirus at the Brick Township hospital. Gov. Phil Murphy, however, did not contradict reporters who cited more than 100 cases among employees at a press conference held Wednesday.

The governor also confirmed officials are conducting contact tracing in regard to the outbreak. “The answer is yes, [although] I don’t have color on the specifics,” Gov. Murphy said. “I’ve said this a couple of times: schools are second only to hospitals and other healthcare settings in terms of our ability to contact trace.”

